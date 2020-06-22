All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 17 2020

934 NW 6th PL

934 Northwest 6th Place · No Longer Available
Location

934 Northwest 6th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Mariner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is only a year old. This home features tiled flooring throughout main living areas with carpet in bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island that overlooks living area, split floor plan, ceiling fans in bedrooms, blinds on windows, dual basin vanity in master bathroom, stand alone shower in master, tub/shower combo in secondary bathroom, large walk-in closet in master bedroom, and covered patio on read of home great for entertaining. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 NW 6th PL have any available units?
934 NW 6th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 NW 6th PL have?
Some of 934 NW 6th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 NW 6th PL currently offering any rent specials?
934 NW 6th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 NW 6th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 NW 6th PL is pet friendly.
Does 934 NW 6th PL offer parking?
No, 934 NW 6th PL does not offer parking.
Does 934 NW 6th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 NW 6th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 NW 6th PL have a pool?
No, 934 NW 6th PL does not have a pool.
Does 934 NW 6th PL have accessible units?
No, 934 NW 6th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 934 NW 6th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 NW 6th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
