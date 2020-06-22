934 NW 6th PL

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is only a year old. This home features tiled flooring throughout main living areas with carpet in bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island that overlooks living area, split floor plan, ceiling fans in bedrooms, blinds on windows, dual basin vanity in master bathroom, stand alone shower in master, tub/shower combo in secondary bathroom, large walk-in closet in master bedroom, and covered patio on read of home great for entertaining. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.