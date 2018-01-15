922 SW 56th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION Rental Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This lovely vacation home has southern exposure for unspoiled fun in the Florida sun. It is located in the most southern area of SW Cape Coral with less than a 10 minute boat ride to the mighty Caloosahatchee River. From there you have short access to the many tropical islands & palm tree lined white beaches in the Gulf of Mexico. By car it takes only 5 minutes to Tarpon Point Marina with bars, restaurants & a view of the many luxury yachts, & 10 minutes by car to downtown Cape Coral for shopping, dining & entertainment at the many local bars offering life Bahama-style music. The property is professionally landscaped & has lots of mature palm trees & ornamental shrubs. Almost hidden behind the plants is the single story U-shaped building structure embracing its center piece, a heated, kidney shaped pool & tanning area providing maximum privacy. Relax with your favorite drink & enjoy the fantastic view along the palm tree lined canal under the blue Floridian sky sprinkled with typical cloud puffs.