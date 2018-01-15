All apartments in Cape Coral
922 SW 56th ST
922 SW 56th ST

922 Southwest 56th Street · (239) 673-9294
922 Southwest 56th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,193

5 Bed · 4 Bath

This is a VACATION Rental Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This lovely vacation home has southern exposure for unspoiled fun in the Florida sun. It is located in the most southern area of SW Cape Coral with less than a 10 minute boat ride to the mighty Caloosahatchee River. From there you have short access to the many tropical islands & palm tree lined white beaches in the Gulf of Mexico. By car it takes only 5 minutes to Tarpon Point Marina with bars, restaurants & a view of the many luxury yachts, & 10 minutes by car to downtown Cape Coral for shopping, dining & entertainment at the many local bars offering life Bahama-style music. The property is professionally landscaped & has lots of mature palm trees & ornamental shrubs. Almost hidden behind the plants is the single story U-shaped building structure embracing its center piece, a heated, kidney shaped pool & tanning area providing maximum privacy. Relax with your favorite drink & enjoy the fantastic view along the palm tree lined canal under the blue Floridian sky sprinkled with typical cloud puffs.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 922 SW 56th ST have any available units?
922 SW 56th ST has a unit available for $6,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 922 SW 56th ST currently offering any rent specials?
922 SW 56th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 SW 56th ST pet-friendly?
No, 922 SW 56th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 922 SW 56th ST offer parking?
No, 922 SW 56th ST does not offer parking.
Does 922 SW 56th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 SW 56th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 SW 56th ST have a pool?
Yes, 922 SW 56th ST has a pool.
Does 922 SW 56th ST have accessible units?
No, 922 SW 56th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 922 SW 56th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 SW 56th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 SW 56th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 SW 56th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
