Cape Coral, FL
921 SW 5th TER
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

921 SW 5th TER

921 Southwest 5th Terrace · (239) 945-2505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 Southwest 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Brand New Listing- You and your family will love making this all newly updated property your new home. ALL brand new designer high end everything. ALL BRAND NEW: Luxury kitchen stainless appliances, all wood soft close drawers/cabinets, granite countertops, lg island with sink, and breakfast bar overlooking you kitchen dining area, formal dining area, and huge great room....All These living areas open up into your fantastic screened pool lanai on canal, with pool bath area....Travertine tiles in all living areas, master-bedroom and baths. new soft carpeting in 2 bedrooms. All new wood plantation shutters/window coverings, inside laundry room, Brand New Double vanity in master bath, huge walk-in shower, huge Walk-in master closet, hall/pool bath also has new vanity, New security system. Great Popular SW Cape Neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and easy commute. You will love this large all new waterfront pool home. Fish and Fun all available NOW. Call today for your personal showing appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 SW 5th TER have any available units?
921 SW 5th TER has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 SW 5th TER have?
Some of 921 SW 5th TER's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 SW 5th TER currently offering any rent specials?
921 SW 5th TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 SW 5th TER pet-friendly?
No, 921 SW 5th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 921 SW 5th TER offer parking?
Yes, 921 SW 5th TER offers parking.
Does 921 SW 5th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 SW 5th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 SW 5th TER have a pool?
Yes, 921 SW 5th TER has a pool.
Does 921 SW 5th TER have accessible units?
No, 921 SW 5th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 921 SW 5th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 SW 5th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
