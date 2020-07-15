921 SW 5th TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Brand New Listing- You and your family will love making this all newly updated property your new home. ALL brand new designer high end everything. ALL BRAND NEW: Luxury kitchen stainless appliances, all wood soft close drawers/cabinets, granite countertops, lg island with sink, and breakfast bar overlooking you kitchen dining area, formal dining area, and huge great room....All These living areas open up into your fantastic screened pool lanai on canal, with pool bath area....Travertine tiles in all living areas, master-bedroom and baths. new soft carpeting in 2 bedrooms. All new wood plantation shutters/window coverings, inside laundry room, Brand New Double vanity in master bath, huge walk-in shower, huge Walk-in master closet, hall/pool bath also has new vanity, New security system. Great Popular SW Cape Neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and easy commute. You will love this large all new waterfront pool home. Fish and Fun all available NOW. Call today for your personal showing appt.