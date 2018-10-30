All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:59 PM

615 Rose Garden RD

615 Rose Garden Road · (239) 560-1423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 Rose Garden Road, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
PRESTIGIOUS! METICULOUS! Available FIRST as a FURNISHED ANNUAL May 2020 forward. How many superlatives can one think of with this upscale ROSE GARDEN's DANAH WAY complex and its first-floor gem with the split floorplan of the efficient kitchen, two bedrooms, two baths, breakfast bar/serving bar leading to formal dining and great room living area then bordered by the 3-slider to lanai? As an ANNUAL, TURNKEY FURNISHED @$1900 with swimming pool, BBQ area, and sitting amidst multi-dollar homes...don't miss this opportunity. All units have screened lanai's viewing the lush landscaped rear yard. The unit has interior laundry, one assigned parking space, and ample guest spaces. Just up the street is Cape Coral Rotary Park, a favorite to walk-jog nature trails and bike paths on the edge of a natural Florida Preserve. On the Park's Eastside, enjoy a great view of the Preserve's surroundings. Enjoyably, Cape's WESTIN HOTEL wi/Marker 92 dining at Tarpon Point Marina with other fine restaurants, boutique shops, Nauti Mermaid Dockside Bar/Grill and a wrap-around marina promenade to moor your yacht, plus. See the video or copy and paste the video to share.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Rose Garden RD have any available units?
615 Rose Garden RD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Rose Garden RD have?
Some of 615 Rose Garden RD's amenities include parking, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Rose Garden RD currently offering any rent specials?
615 Rose Garden RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Rose Garden RD pet-friendly?
No, 615 Rose Garden RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 615 Rose Garden RD offer parking?
Yes, 615 Rose Garden RD does offer parking.
Does 615 Rose Garden RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Rose Garden RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Rose Garden RD have a pool?
Yes, 615 Rose Garden RD has a pool.
Does 615 Rose Garden RD have accessible units?
No, 615 Rose Garden RD does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Rose Garden RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Rose Garden RD does not have units with dishwashers.
