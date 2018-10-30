615 Rose Garden RD

Amenities

PRESTIGIOUS! METICULOUS! Available FIRST as a FURNISHED ANNUAL May 2020 forward. How many superlatives can one think of with this upscale ROSE GARDEN's DANAH WAY complex and its first-floor gem with the split floorplan of the efficient kitchen, two bedrooms, two baths, breakfast bar/serving bar leading to formal dining and great room living area then bordered by the 3-slider to lanai? As an ANNUAL, TURNKEY FURNISHED @$1900 with swimming pool, BBQ area, and sitting amidst multi-dollar homes...don't miss this opportunity. All units have screened lanai's viewing the lush landscaped rear yard. The unit has interior laundry, one assigned parking space, and ample guest spaces. Just up the street is Cape Coral Rotary Park, a favorite to walk-jog nature trails and bike paths on the edge of a natural Florida Preserve. On the Park's Eastside, enjoy a great view of the Preserve's surroundings. Enjoyably, Cape's WESTIN HOTEL wi/Marker 92 dining at Tarpon Point Marina with other fine restaurants, boutique shops, Nauti Mermaid Dockside Bar/Grill and a wrap-around marina promenade to moor your yacht, plus. See the video or copy and paste the video to share.