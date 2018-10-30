5335 Del Monte CT

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

April through November 2020. Come stay in the spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home, located on a direct access canal to the Gulf of Mexico in Cape Coral’s popular Yacht Club area. Recently renovated, offers open concept kitchen, breakfast room, family room, and relaxing rooms with collapsible sliding pocket doors that can be opened to give you a spacious living area, panoramic view and cool air breeze during winter months. Fully equipped kitchen, white and bright, is stocked with full-size appliances including a stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave and extras like blender, toaster, regular brewer coffee maker and a Nespresso machine. The home is equipped with bikes, beach chairs, beach towels, cooler, beach umbrella, wheeler beach cart to carry on beach stuff. After a long day exploring, put your feet up on the comfy couches or love seat, flipping through the channels on the 65” curve flat-screen ultra-high definition TV or play games with the house numerous board and card games for a fun night in. $200 cleaning fee, 11.5% tax, $500 deposit required. Ask about our seasonal rates.