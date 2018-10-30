All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
5335 Del Monte CT
5335 Del Monte CT

5335 Delmonte Court · (239) 671-8767
Location

5335 Delmonte Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
April through November 2020. Come stay in the spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home, located on a direct access canal to the Gulf of Mexico in Cape Coral’s popular Yacht Club area. Recently renovated, offers open concept kitchen, breakfast room, family room, and relaxing rooms with collapsible sliding pocket doors that can be opened to give you a spacious living area, panoramic view and cool air breeze during winter months. Fully equipped kitchen, white and bright, is stocked with full-size appliances including a stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave and extras like blender, toaster, regular brewer coffee maker and a Nespresso machine. The home is equipped with bikes, beach chairs, beach towels, cooler, beach umbrella, wheeler beach cart to carry on beach stuff. After a long day exploring, put your feet up on the comfy couches or love seat, flipping through the channels on the 65” curve flat-screen ultra-high definition TV or play games with the house numerous board and card games for a fun night in. $200 cleaning fee, 11.5% tax, $500 deposit required. Ask about our seasonal rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Del Monte CT have any available units?
5335 Del Monte CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 Del Monte CT have?
Some of 5335 Del Monte CT's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Del Monte CT currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Del Monte CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Del Monte CT pet-friendly?
No, 5335 Del Monte CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5335 Del Monte CT offer parking?
No, 5335 Del Monte CT does not offer parking.
Does 5335 Del Monte CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Del Monte CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Del Monte CT have a pool?
Yes, 5335 Del Monte CT has a pool.
Does 5335 Del Monte CT have accessible units?
No, 5335 Del Monte CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Del Monte CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 Del Monte CT has units with dishwashers.
