Cape Coral, FL
5283 Tiffany CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5283 Tiffany CT

5283 Tiffany Court · (239) 896-7740
Location

5283 Tiffany Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
NEWS FLASH, NEWS FLASH - WE'VE JUST GOT AN OPENING BACK!! - FROM 3-1-20 THROUGH 4-30-20 - VERY UNIQUE AND AMAZING!!!
IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR PARADISE, YOU'VE FOUND IT!!!
Superbly located, minutes to downtown Cape Coral and easy access to Fort Myers and Naples for holiday fun and festivities, 20 minutes to Ft. Myers Beach, and under 25 minutes to SWFL Regional Airport.
Boating enthusiasts will be thrilled with 2 boat lifts (see remarks), 5 minutes to open waters and no bridges. Canal offers tons of marine life with frequent sightings of Dolphin, Manatees and fishing off your private dock is sure to bring success within minutes.
The home is beautifully decorated with all new furnishings and everything you could possibly wish for in your perfect vacation in the sun. You will be sure to want to book this for years to come. Available for weekly and monthly rentals year round. No annual rentals will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5283 Tiffany CT have any available units?
5283 Tiffany CT has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5283 Tiffany CT currently offering any rent specials?
5283 Tiffany CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5283 Tiffany CT pet-friendly?
No, 5283 Tiffany CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5283 Tiffany CT offer parking?
No, 5283 Tiffany CT does not offer parking.
Does 5283 Tiffany CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5283 Tiffany CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5283 Tiffany CT have a pool?
Yes, 5283 Tiffany CT has a pool.
Does 5283 Tiffany CT have accessible units?
No, 5283 Tiffany CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5283 Tiffany CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5283 Tiffany CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5283 Tiffany CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5283 Tiffany CT does not have units with air conditioning.
