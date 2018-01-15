All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
5237 Seagull CT
5237 Seagull CT

5237 Seagull Court · (239) 673-9294
Location

5237 Seagull Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,379

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.This two-story sailboat-access pool home is truly amazing.Located just off Bimini Basin straight out to the Caloosahatchee River.Villa Sienna is located in SE Cape Coral, minutes away from downtown Cape Coral with its amazing restaurants & shopping. The white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva & Fort Myers Beach can be comfortably reached from here by car or by boat. This Villa is all you need and more to enjoy a relaxing, fun filled Florida vacation.The formal living room is located at the front of the home with a set of turret-style windows, just off the two-story foyer that has all glass doors & large transom windows allowing for the beautiful natural Florida sunshine to illuminate the area.
The kitchen boasts modern stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & a large center island, perfect for meal preparation. The open floor-plan allows for conversation from the well-appointed kitchen, breakfast area, & the den.The den offers a leather sofa & loveseat with an entertainment center & flat screen TV. The elegant formal dining area provides seating for six.All four bedrooms are located upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 Seagull CT have any available units?
5237 Seagull CT has a unit available for $8,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5237 Seagull CT currently offering any rent specials?
5237 Seagull CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 Seagull CT pet-friendly?
No, 5237 Seagull CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5237 Seagull CT offer parking?
No, 5237 Seagull CT does not offer parking.
Does 5237 Seagull CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 Seagull CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 Seagull CT have a pool?
Yes, 5237 Seagull CT has a pool.
Does 5237 Seagull CT have accessible units?
No, 5237 Seagull CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 Seagull CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 Seagull CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 Seagull CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 Seagull CT does not have units with air conditioning.
