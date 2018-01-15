5237 Seagull CT

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.This two-story sailboat-access pool home is truly amazing.Located just off Bimini Basin straight out to the Caloosahatchee River.Villa Sienna is located in SE Cape Coral, minutes away from downtown Cape Coral with its amazing restaurants & shopping. The white beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva & Fort Myers Beach can be comfortably reached from here by car or by boat. This Villa is all you need and more to enjoy a relaxing, fun filled Florida vacation.The formal living room is located at the front of the home with a set of turret-style windows, just off the two-story foyer that has all glass doors & large transom windows allowing for the beautiful natural Florida sunshine to illuminate the area.

The kitchen boasts modern stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & a large center island, perfect for meal preparation. The open floor-plan allows for conversation from the well-appointed kitchen, breakfast area, & the den.The den offers a leather sofa & loveseat with an entertainment center & flat screen TV. The elegant formal dining area provides seating for six.All four bedrooms are located upstairs.