523 SE 23rd AVE

Amenities

recently renovated pool clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai. It was built in 2003, renovated in January 2011 and newly furnished. The spacious living area is divided into two areas, the living room and the lounge. The living room is equipped with a 50 'flat screen TV, cable, blue-ray and DVD player and a comfortable, spacious sectional. Great for family movie nights! The lounge offers a small sofa, two recliner seats, and a CD radio with iPhone access. It is a perfect area for a nice nap, daydreaming or to read a good book! The kitchen is equipped for 7 people; it supplies all necessary equipment and leaves no wishes unfulfilled. The dining table is next to the open kitchen, at the first glance it may be a smaller, cozy table for an intimate atmosphere, but it can be extended for big family dinners! The villa has a large main bedroom with bathroom, equipped with 2 sinks, jacuzzi tub and large shower. The two guest bedrooms share another bathroom with tub.



The v