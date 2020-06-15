All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
523 SE 23rd AVE
523 SE 23rd AVE

523 Southeast 23rd Avenue · (239) 673-9294
Location

523 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,461

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The villa has 1,935 sqft of living space, a well-tended yard on the water and a large pool area with shaded lanai. It was built in 2003, renovated in January 2011 and newly furnished. The spacious living area is divided into two areas, the living room and the lounge. The living room is equipped with a 50 'flat screen TV, cable, blue-ray and DVD player and a comfortable, spacious sectional. Great for family movie nights! The lounge offers a small sofa, two recliner seats, and a CD radio with iPhone access. It is a perfect area for a nice nap, daydreaming or to read a good book! The kitchen is equipped for 7 people; it supplies all necessary equipment and leaves no wishes unfulfilled. The dining table is next to the open kitchen, at the first glance it may be a smaller, cozy table for an intimate atmosphere, but it can be extended for big family dinners! The villa has a large main bedroom with bathroom, equipped with 2 sinks, jacuzzi tub and large shower. The two guest bedrooms share another bathroom with tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 SE 23rd AVE have any available units?
523 SE 23rd AVE has a unit available for $3,461 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 SE 23rd AVE have?
Some of 523 SE 23rd AVE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 SE 23rd AVE currently offering any rent specials?
523 SE 23rd AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 SE 23rd AVE pet-friendly?
No, 523 SE 23rd AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 523 SE 23rd AVE offer parking?
No, 523 SE 23rd AVE does not offer parking.
Does 523 SE 23rd AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 SE 23rd AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 SE 23rd AVE have a pool?
Yes, 523 SE 23rd AVE has a pool.
Does 523 SE 23rd AVE have accessible units?
No, 523 SE 23rd AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 523 SE 23rd AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 SE 23rd AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
