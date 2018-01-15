All apartments in Cape Coral
5203 SW 23rd AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5203 SW 23rd AVE

5203 Southwest 23rd Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5203 Southwest 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Leigh has a great curb appeal with its tropical landscaping at this peaceful SW Cape Coral location on a wide intersecting canal with access to the Gulf of Mexico. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a split floor plan on 3,127 sq.ft living space. Conveniently located, it takes only a short 5 minute drive to reach a shopping center, pharmacies, postal services, banks, a walk-in doctor's office & a variety of restaurants, bars and the Cape Harbor Luxury Yacht Marina with its well known boutiques, bars and restaurants. 3 local golf courses & the Sun-Splash water park are about 15-20 minutes away.
Upon entering Villa Leigh you will recognize the high ceilings & the calming wall colors as well as the open concept with a large living room, kitchen and dining area. For relaxed indoor hours you will feel at ease in the comfortable furnished living room. The fully equipped, impressive kitchen includes modern stainless-steel appliances. There is a den with a desk & sleeper couch which makes this home perfect for 2 large families or friends as this villa sleeps 8+2 persons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 SW 23rd AVE have any available units?
5203 SW 23rd AVE has a unit available for $6,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5203 SW 23rd AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5203 SW 23rd AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 SW 23rd AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5203 SW 23rd AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5203 SW 23rd AVE offer parking?
No, 5203 SW 23rd AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5203 SW 23rd AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 SW 23rd AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 SW 23rd AVE have a pool?
Yes, 5203 SW 23rd AVE has a pool.
Does 5203 SW 23rd AVE have accessible units?
No, 5203 SW 23rd AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 SW 23rd AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 SW 23rd AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 SW 23rd AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 SW 23rd AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
