4930 Vincennes Ct

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

⦁ Newly remodeled apartment located in hearth of Cape Coral downtown, three minutes walk to Supermarket Winn Dixie, restaurants and bars.

⦁ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, You don't have to apply and pay deposit with Utilities companies!

⦁ Fenced backyard for DOGS to run.

⦁ Full bathroom, closet, kitchenet with refrigerator, hotplates included, space for microvawe.

⦁ Ideal for single or couple.

⦁ Each unit has 2 car spaces.

⦁ Wheelchair accessible

Amazing studio in Cape Coral. Amenities included: fenced backyard. Utilities included: electric, heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Immedietly$895/month rent. $300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CapitalGroupLLC@yahoo.com at 239-633-5065 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.