Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:06 AM

4930 Vincennes Ct

4930 Vincennes Court · (239) 633-5065
Location

4930 Vincennes Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-plex · Avail. now

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
⦁ Newly remodeled apartment located in hearth of Cape Coral downtown, three minutes walk to Supermarket Winn Dixie, restaurants and bars.
⦁ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, You don't have to apply and pay deposit with Utilities companies!
⦁ Fenced backyard for DOGS to run.
⦁ Full bathroom, closet, kitchenet with refrigerator, hotplates included, space for microvawe.
⦁ Ideal for single or couple.
⦁ Each unit has 2 car spaces.
⦁ Wheelchair accessible
Amazing studio in Cape Coral. Amenities included: fenced backyard. Utilities included: electric, heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Immedietly$895/month rent. $300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CapitalGroupLLC@yahoo.com at 239-633-5065 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 Vincennes Ct have any available units?
4930 Vincennes Ct has a unit available for $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4930 Vincennes Ct have?
Some of 4930 Vincennes Ct's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 Vincennes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4930 Vincennes Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 Vincennes Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4930 Vincennes Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4930 Vincennes Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4930 Vincennes Ct does offer parking.
Does 4930 Vincennes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 Vincennes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 Vincennes Ct have a pool?
No, 4930 Vincennes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4930 Vincennes Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 4930 Vincennes Ct has accessible units.
Does 4930 Vincennes Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 Vincennes Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
