2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience. Over sized "eat in" kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter top space. Walking distance to Publix, and close to all of the amazing shops and restaurants that downtown Cape Coral has to offer. You won't want to miss out on this one, so call your agent and schedule your private showing today.