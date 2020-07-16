All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 4645 SE 11th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
4645 SE 11th PL
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:00 AM

4645 SE 11th PL

4645 Southeast 11th Place · (239) 292-0647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4645 Southeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
STUDIO CONDO FOR RENT, MIX USE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE!!!! ***UPSCALE APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT***
Rent this luxury style modern condo studio over 1,400 sq ft. With a huge bedroom with work station and 1.5 bath. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen, quartz counter tops, washer and dryer included and best off all water is also included in the rent.
Centrally located in the heart of Southeast Cape Coral!! Live in peace and tranquility in this fully secured environment now!!! Ideally located to nearby supermarkets, restaurants, entertainment and general shopping areas. Building with elevator and 24/7 video camera surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 SE 11th PL have any available units?
4645 SE 11th PL has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4645 SE 11th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4645 SE 11th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 SE 11th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4645 SE 11th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4645 SE 11th PL offer parking?
No, 4645 SE 11th PL does not offer parking.
Does 4645 SE 11th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 SE 11th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 SE 11th PL have a pool?
No, 4645 SE 11th PL does not have a pool.
Does 4645 SE 11th PL have accessible units?
No, 4645 SE 11th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 SE 11th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4645 SE 11th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4645 SE 11th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4645 SE 11th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4645 SE 11th PL?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with PoolsCape Coral Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLOsprey, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity