4645 SE 11th PL

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel elevator

STUDIO CONDO FOR RENT, MIX USE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE!!!! ***UPSCALE APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT***

Rent this luxury style modern condo studio over 1,400 sq ft. With a huge bedroom with work station and 1.5 bath. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen, quartz counter tops, washer and dryer included and best off all water is also included in the rent.

Centrally located in the heart of Southeast Cape Coral!! Live in peace and tranquility in this fully secured environment now!!! Ideally located to nearby supermarkets, restaurants, entertainment and general shopping areas. Building with elevator and 24/7 video camera surveillance.