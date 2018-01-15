4323 NW 24th TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table hot tub

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This exquisite vacation home located on Laguna Lake and the North Spreader Waterway has boat access to the tropical beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva, Cayo Costa & Boca Grande. This home comes with an abundance of upgraded features including soaring ceilings, beautiful front entrance, awe inspiring water views from most rooms, full length lanai, custom-designed heated infinity pool and spa, dock with charming Tiki Hut and serenity seating area at the canal with view of the nature preserve. There is an upgraded luxury gourmet kitchen, center island with stove top and breakfast bar. Master suite with direct access to the lanai, features a King Size Bed, TV, Fireplace, Walk in Closets, a gorgeous bathroom with separate his and her vanities, large shower with, and a tub as well as an exercise room with an elliptical trainer and seating area.For privacy the 2 guest bedrooms are located at the opposite side of the house and one guest room has direct access to the lanai. they share the second bathroom. Between the dining are and guest rooms is a competition size billiard table.