Cape Coral, FL
4323 NW 24th TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4323 NW 24th TER

4323 Northwest 24th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,829

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This exquisite vacation home located on Laguna Lake and the North Spreader Waterway has boat access to the tropical beaches of Sanibel Island, Captiva, Cayo Costa & Boca Grande. This home comes with an abundance of upgraded features including soaring ceilings, beautiful front entrance, awe inspiring water views from most rooms, full length lanai, custom-designed heated infinity pool and spa, dock with charming Tiki Hut and serenity seating area at the canal with view of the nature preserve. There is an upgraded luxury gourmet kitchen, center island with stove top and breakfast bar. Master suite with direct access to the lanai, features a King Size Bed, TV, Fireplace, Walk in Closets, a gorgeous bathroom with separate his and her vanities, large shower with, and a tub as well as an exercise room with an elliptical trainer and seating area.For privacy the 2 guest bedrooms are located at the opposite side of the house and one guest room has direct access to the lanai. they share the second bathroom. Between the dining are and guest rooms is a competition size billiard table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 NW 24th TER have any available units?
4323 NW 24th TER has a unit available for $5,829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 NW 24th TER have?
Some of 4323 NW 24th TER's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 NW 24th TER currently offering any rent specials?
4323 NW 24th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 NW 24th TER pet-friendly?
No, 4323 NW 24th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4323 NW 24th TER offer parking?
No, 4323 NW 24th TER does not offer parking.
Does 4323 NW 24th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 NW 24th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 NW 24th TER have a pool?
Yes, 4323 NW 24th TER has a pool.
Does 4323 NW 24th TER have accessible units?
No, 4323 NW 24th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 NW 24th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 NW 24th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
