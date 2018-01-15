4225 SE 9th AVE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Siva has everything you need for a relaxing Florida vacation. Colorful tropical plants add to the curb appeal of the well landscaped yard. The house is in the favorable area of SE Cape Coral in a very quiet, traffic reduced neighborhood. It is perfectly suitable for walking, jogging or biking yet centrally located to reach large grocery stores, as well as a wide spread variety of restaurants & bars, all within 5 to 8 minutes driving. When entering this charming vacation home you will step into the reading room with the comfortable seating arrangement. The fully equipped new kitchen features spacious cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops & lots of dishes and tools. Right next to it is a large, extendable dining table with 8 chairs. The Master Suite features a King-size bed, flat screen TV & an attached master bath with a large tiled shower & vanity cabinets.

There are two guest bedrooms offering Queen-size beds, one has a TV.