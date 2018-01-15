All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 4225 SE 9th AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
4225 SE 9th AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4225 SE 9th AVE

4225 Southeast 9th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4225 Southeast 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Siva has everything you need for a relaxing Florida vacation. Colorful tropical plants add to the curb appeal of the well landscaped yard. The house is in the favorable area of SE Cape Coral in a very quiet, traffic reduced neighborhood. It is perfectly suitable for walking, jogging or biking yet centrally located to reach large grocery stores, as well as a wide spread variety of restaurants & bars, all within 5 to 8 minutes driving. When entering this charming vacation home you will step into the reading room with the comfortable seating arrangement. The fully equipped new kitchen features spacious cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops & lots of dishes and tools. Right next to it is a large, extendable dining table with 8 chairs. The Master Suite features a King-size bed, flat screen TV & an attached master bath with a large tiled shower & vanity cabinets.
There are two guest bedrooms offering Queen-size beds, one has a TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 SE 9th AVE have any available units?
4225 SE 9th AVE has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 SE 9th AVE have?
Some of 4225 SE 9th AVE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 SE 9th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4225 SE 9th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 SE 9th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4225 SE 9th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4225 SE 9th AVE offer parking?
No, 4225 SE 9th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4225 SE 9th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 SE 9th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 SE 9th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4225 SE 9th AVE has a pool.
Does 4225 SE 9th AVE have accessible units?
No, 4225 SE 9th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 SE 9th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 SE 9th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4225 SE 9th AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity