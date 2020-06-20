4209 NE 22nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer. Located about a mile from Island Coast High School. Pets considered with approval.

Property Manager- Yami Martinez



Click the link below to tour this property

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1799158?source=marketing



This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds, and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.



(RLNE5806323)