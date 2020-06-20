All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 4209 NE 22nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
4209 NE 22nd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4209 NE 22nd Ave

4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue · (239) 443-1340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4209 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Jacaranda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4209 NE 22nd Ave · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME - This is a brand new 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 stall garage. Open kitchen and living area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Large walk in closet in the master. Washer and dryer. Located about a mile from Island Coast High School. Pets considered with approval.
Property Manager- Yami Martinez

Click the link below to tour this property
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1799158?source=marketing

This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds, and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property.

(RLNE5806323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 NE 22nd Ave have any available units?
4209 NE 22nd Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 NE 22nd Ave have?
Some of 4209 NE 22nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 NE 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4209 NE 22nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 NE 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 NE 22nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4209 NE 22nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4209 NE 22nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 4209 NE 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 NE 22nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 NE 22nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4209 NE 22nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4209 NE 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4209 NE 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 NE 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 NE 22nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4209 NE 22nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity