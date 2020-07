Amenities

Owner is looking for a short term 4 to 8 month lease. Home is unfurnished but perfect if your looking to but and need something temporary. This cozy Gulf access home in a great location with easy access to Cape Coral Pkwy and Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Close to many of Cape Coral's schools. Publix and Walgreens just minutes away. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home features living room and a great room as well as a formal dining room. There is a dock with boat lift for your toys. Home is in great condition in a very mature neighborhood. Pool care, lawn care and outside pest control is included.