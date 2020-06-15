4121 SW 27th AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal. This inviting 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Gulf access home with heated pool is located in the desirable SW Cape Coral. As soon as you enter the home the open floor plan will give you the comfortable feeling of bright space. To your right you will see the dining area for 6 persons. Walking past the den area with an L-shape couch, the breakfast bar will lead to the fully furnished kitchen, which features attractive wooden cabinets, Corian counter tops and modern appliances. Next to the kitchen is a round table sit-down breakfast area. The large living room area with recessed ceiling offers two cozy couches, an ottoman and a flat screen TV, a great place for family gatherings. From there you will have a great view of the lanai and pool, as the corner double sliding doors virtually open the entire living room to the lanai.