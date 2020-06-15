All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 4121 SW 27th AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
4121 SW 27th AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4121 SW 27th AVE

4121 Southwest 27th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,464

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal. This inviting 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Gulf access home with heated pool is located in the desirable SW Cape Coral. As soon as you enter the home the open floor plan will give you the comfortable feeling of bright space. To your right you will see the dining area for 6 persons. Walking past the den area with an L-shape couch, the breakfast bar will lead to the fully furnished kitchen, which features attractive wooden cabinets, Corian counter tops and modern appliances. Next to the kitchen is a round table sit-down breakfast area. The large living room area with recessed ceiling offers two cozy couches, an ottoman and a flat screen TV, a great place for family gatherings. From there you will have a great view of the lanai and pool, as the corner double sliding doors virtually open the entire living room to the lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 SW 27th AVE have any available units?
4121 SW 27th AVE has a unit available for $5,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4121 SW 27th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4121 SW 27th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 SW 27th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4121 SW 27th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4121 SW 27th AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4121 SW 27th AVE does offer parking.
Does 4121 SW 27th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 SW 27th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 SW 27th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4121 SW 27th AVE has a pool.
Does 4121 SW 27th AVE have accessible units?
No, 4121 SW 27th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 SW 27th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 SW 27th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 SW 27th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 SW 27th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4121 SW 27th AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity