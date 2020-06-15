4021 SW 11th AVE

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. OUTSTANDING! BEAUTIFUL! STUNNING! This Gulf access luxury estate home has everything you could possibly ask for. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal. This inviting 2400 plus SF vacation home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a heated infinity edge pool and spa, and is located in the desirable SW Cape Coral. As soon as you enter the home the open floor plan will give you the comfortable feeling of space. The fully furnished gourmet kitchen features attractive wooden cabinets, granite counter tops, modern appliances, and a breakfast bar. Next there is the formal dining area for 6 persons The large living room area with crown moldings, multi-tray ceilings and Fan-Imation ceiling fans offers a cozy couch, two chairs and a flat screen TV, a 3D HD DVR player and a stereo surround sound system; what a great place for family gatherings. From here you have a great view of the lanai and pool/spa through the wide glass sliding door. The master suite has also access to the lanai via large glass sliding doors.