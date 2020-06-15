All apartments in Cape Coral
4021 SW 11th AVE

4021 Southwest 11th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
Location

4021 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,009

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. OUTSTANDING! BEAUTIFUL! STUNNING! This Gulf access luxury estate home has everything you could possibly ask for. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal. This inviting 2400 plus SF vacation home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a heated infinity edge pool and spa, and is located in the desirable SW Cape Coral. As soon as you enter the home the open floor plan will give you the comfortable feeling of space. The fully furnished gourmet kitchen features attractive wooden cabinets, granite counter tops, modern appliances, and a breakfast bar. Next there is the formal dining area for 6 persons The large living room area with crown moldings, multi-tray ceilings and Fan-Imation ceiling fans offers a cozy couch, two chairs and a flat screen TV, a 3D HD DVR player and a stereo surround sound system; what a great place for family gatherings. From here you have a great view of the lanai and pool/spa through the wide glass sliding door. The master suite has also access to the lanai via large glass sliding doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 SW 11th AVE have any available units?
4021 SW 11th AVE has a unit available for $5,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 SW 11th AVE have?
Some of 4021 SW 11th AVE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 SW 11th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4021 SW 11th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 SW 11th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4021 SW 11th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4021 SW 11th AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4021 SW 11th AVE does offer parking.
Does 4021 SW 11th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 SW 11th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 SW 11th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4021 SW 11th AVE has a pool.
Does 4021 SW 11th AVE have accessible units?
No, 4021 SW 11th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 SW 11th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 SW 11th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
