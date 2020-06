Amenities

pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Available April 1, 2020 fully furnished and equipped annual rental, 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo on highly desirable Rubicon Canal. Just Bring your clothes and your tooth brushes! Watch the boats and Dolphins go by as you sip coffee in the morning or Cocktails in the Evening,. Heated pool and Community Barbecue grill for your daily enjoyment. Come see today you will not be disappointed. Located close to everything Cape Coral Offers. Sorry No Pets! Also Note water is included in the rent!