Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

3805 SW 20th PL

3805 Southwest 20th Place · (239) 204-7384
Location

3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
furnished
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season. All Rates Plus 11% Tax Departure Cleaning Fee $150 Refundable Security Deposit $500 Rate includes electricity up to US $50.00 per week (additional use US $0.12/KWH) Villa Rada is brand new to the rental market! It has just been fully furnished with brand new modern furnishings and offers 3 spacious bedrooms, and a separate den with a split floor plan. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The large lanai features a solar heated pool. The yard is fully fenced and features lush tropical landscaping, ideal for privacy. Close to Cape Harbor, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 SW 20th PL have any available units?
3805 SW 20th PL has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 SW 20th PL have?
Some of 3805 SW 20th PL's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 SW 20th PL currently offering any rent specials?
3805 SW 20th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 SW 20th PL pet-friendly?
No, 3805 SW 20th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3805 SW 20th PL offer parking?
No, 3805 SW 20th PL does not offer parking.
Does 3805 SW 20th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 SW 20th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 SW 20th PL have a pool?
Yes, 3805 SW 20th PL has a pool.
Does 3805 SW 20th PL have accessible units?
No, 3805 SW 20th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 SW 20th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 SW 20th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
