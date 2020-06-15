All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3625 SW 5th PL

3625 Southwest 5th Place · (239) 673-9294
Location

3625 Southwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Atlantis is located on a fresh water canal in the desirable southwest Cape Coral and has stunning views of Lake Mohave. The 2000 sq.ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a king-size bed, the others each have a queen-size bed. A sliding door leads out to the fully paved lanai with the electric heated pool. Waking up you'll see the golden Florida morning sun rise, perfectly starting your day. Now glide into the refreshing pool and welcome the new day. Afterwards enjoy your breakfast with "sunny side up eggs, toast, bacon strips, Florida orange juice and a cup of coffee " in the lanai; then later mix yourself your very own cocktail or let your legs dangle from the seawall. Fishing is allowed and, by the way, the fish are plentiful. You may barbecue your catch right away in the lanai or bring it into the kitchen. The kitchen has been outfitted with new cabinets and counter tops and has everything you could wish for preparing even large parties. All rooms are tiled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 SW 5th PL have any available units?
3625 SW 5th PL has a unit available for $4,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 3625 SW 5th PL currently offering any rent specials?
3625 SW 5th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 SW 5th PL pet-friendly?
No, 3625 SW 5th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3625 SW 5th PL offer parking?
No, 3625 SW 5th PL does not offer parking.
Does 3625 SW 5th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 SW 5th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 SW 5th PL have a pool?
Yes, 3625 SW 5th PL has a pool.
Does 3625 SW 5th PL have accessible units?
No, 3625 SW 5th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 SW 5th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 SW 5th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 SW 5th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 SW 5th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
