3625 SW 5th PL

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Atlantis is located on a fresh water canal in the desirable southwest Cape Coral and has stunning views of Lake Mohave. The 2000 sq.ft home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a king-size bed, the others each have a queen-size bed. A sliding door leads out to the fully paved lanai with the electric heated pool. Waking up you'll see the golden Florida morning sun rise, perfectly starting your day. Now glide into the refreshing pool and welcome the new day. Afterwards enjoy your breakfast with "sunny side up eggs, toast, bacon strips, Florida orange juice and a cup of coffee " in the lanai; then later mix yourself your very own cocktail or let your legs dangle from the seawall. Fishing is allowed and, by the way, the fish are plentiful. You may barbecue your catch right away in the lanai or bring it into the kitchen. The kitchen has been outfitted with new cabinets and counter tops and has everything you could wish for preparing even large parties. All rooms are tiled.