SHORT TERM RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED TURNKEY HEATED POOL HOME W/ SPA. This Very Clean Modern Single Family Home Has Everything That You Need. Located in SE Cape Coral Walking Distance to Restaurants, Bars, Shops, and only a short drive to Marinas, Cape Coral Beach. Easy access into Fort Myers and Only 20 minutes to Sanibel, Captiva, Fort Myers Beaches, and Airport. Internet and Cable included. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. SMALL DOGS ALLOWED WITH APPROVAL.