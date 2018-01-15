3302 SW 29th AVE

Amenities

Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished. Elegantly furnished with modern décor with a Florida twist. Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, pantry, lots of cabinet space and counter height seating. Lanai/Pool: Large pool with waterfall, large screened in lanai with plenty of room under truss, plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining, and a flat screen tv to watch the game while having a cookout. Master: walk thru master shower, his and hers walk-in closets, his and hers separate vanities, granite counters, and king size bed. Family room and separate living room and two large guest rooms offer plenty of room for entertaining. Pictures don't do this home justice, you have to see all of its beauty in person. Available after 5/31/2020 for in-person showings.