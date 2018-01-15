All apartments in Cape Coral
3302 SW 29th AVE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:14 AM

3302 SW 29th AVE

3302 Southwest 29th Avenue · (239) 849-7629
Location

3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished. Elegantly furnished with modern décor with a Florida twist. Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, pantry, lots of cabinet space and counter height seating. Lanai/Pool: Large pool with waterfall, large screened in lanai with plenty of room under truss, plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining, and a flat screen tv to watch the game while having a cookout. Master: walk thru master shower, his and hers walk-in closets, his and hers separate vanities, granite counters, and king size bed. Family room and separate living room and two large guest rooms offer plenty of room for entertaining. Pictures don't do this home justice, you have to see all of its beauty in person. Available after 5/31/2020 for in-person showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 SW 29th AVE have any available units?
3302 SW 29th AVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 SW 29th AVE have?
Some of 3302 SW 29th AVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 SW 29th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3302 SW 29th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 SW 29th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3302 SW 29th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3302 SW 29th AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3302 SW 29th AVE does offer parking.
Does 3302 SW 29th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 SW 29th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 SW 29th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3302 SW 29th AVE has a pool.
Does 3302 SW 29th AVE have accessible units?
No, 3302 SW 29th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 SW 29th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 SW 29th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
