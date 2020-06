Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool guest suite range

Unit Amenities granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool guest suite

Available in June. It is not everyday you get a chance to live in one of the finest homes in Cape Coral. Experience 'La Dolce Vita' in this 4 Bedroom 4 Bath home on the spreader canal. Like to cook? The Chef's Kitchen has a gas stove on the island and plenty of granite counter space plus 2 sinks. When you are finished in the kitchen you can relax and watch your favorite movie on the HUGE BIG SCREEN TELEVISION in the great room. If you prefer you can watch the sunset over the spreader canal and marsh from the screened lanai. Enjoy a dip in the INFINITY POOL or go fishing off of the private dock. The master bedroom has a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET with room to spare. Each bedroom has its own bathroom as well as an upstairs guest suite with a fantastic view all its own. Please call our office for a showing as this home very desirable will go quickly. *PLEASE NOTE THAT THE HOME IS AN ANNUAL RENTAL.* No smoking and pets with permission.