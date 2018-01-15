2826 SW 50th TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Karina, a beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the coveted SW are of Cape Coral. The home offers a split floor plan & brand-new furniture throughout. An ideal place for your family & friends to gather. When entering Villa Karina you are welcomed by the open great room & sliders, giving you the beautiful view of the spacious lanai & pool area. To the right of the entrance is the formal dining area featuring a modern dining set with seating for six. Through the living room you will find the fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances & everything you’ll need to make your Sunday brunches. Continuing through to the other side of the kitchen you’ll find the living room with plenty of seating & a flat screen TV. This area also offers sliders that give access to the lanai. The master bedroom is the located on the left side of the house off the great room with plush carpeting, king size bed & private sliders giving you the view of the lanai & pool. You will feel right at home (or better)!