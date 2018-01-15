All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2826 SW 50th TER

2826 Southwest 50th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

2826 Southwest 50th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Karina, a beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the coveted SW are of Cape Coral. The home offers a split floor plan & brand-new furniture throughout. An ideal place for your family & friends to gather. When entering Villa Karina you are welcomed by the open great room & sliders, giving you the beautiful view of the spacious lanai & pool area. To the right of the entrance is the formal dining area featuring a modern dining set with seating for six. Through the living room you will find the fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances & everything you’ll need to make your Sunday brunches. Continuing through to the other side of the kitchen you’ll find the living room with plenty of seating & a flat screen TV. This area also offers sliders that give access to the lanai. The master bedroom is the located on the left side of the house off the great room with plush carpeting, king size bed & private sliders giving you the view of the lanai & pool. You will feel right at home (or better)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 SW 50th TER have any available units?
2826 SW 50th TER has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 SW 50th TER have?
Some of 2826 SW 50th TER's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 SW 50th TER currently offering any rent specials?
2826 SW 50th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 SW 50th TER pet-friendly?
No, 2826 SW 50th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2826 SW 50th TER offer parking?
No, 2826 SW 50th TER does not offer parking.
Does 2826 SW 50th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 SW 50th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 SW 50th TER have a pool?
Yes, 2826 SW 50th TER has a pool.
Does 2826 SW 50th TER have accessible units?
No, 2826 SW 50th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 SW 50th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 SW 50th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
