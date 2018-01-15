2625 Clairfont CT

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

This 3 bedroom 2 bath waterfront home in the Sandoval community is just over 1700 sq. ft. beautiful clubhouse is a short 2 minute walk your front door and features many amenities including the resort like pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and much,much more. All appliances including washer and dryer are included. Lawn care is also included. Community entry tag and pool and gym fobs are not included and are tenant's responsibility if wanted. HOA APPLICATION APPROVAL REQUIRED.