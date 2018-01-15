All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 2625 Clairfont CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2625 Clairfont CT
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

2625 Clairfont CT

2625 Clairfont Court · (239) 223-8505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Trafalgar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2625 Clairfont Court, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This 3 bedroom 2 bath waterfront home in the Sandoval community is just over 1700 sq. ft. beautiful clubhouse is a short 2 minute walk your front door and features many amenities including the resort like pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and much,much more. All appliances including washer and dryer are included. Lawn care is also included. Community entry tag and pool and gym fobs are not included and are tenant's responsibility if wanted. HOA APPLICATION APPROVAL REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Clairfont CT have any available units?
2625 Clairfont CT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Clairfont CT have?
Some of 2625 Clairfont CT's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Clairfont CT currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Clairfont CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Clairfont CT pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Clairfont CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2625 Clairfont CT offer parking?
No, 2625 Clairfont CT does not offer parking.
Does 2625 Clairfont CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 Clairfont CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Clairfont CT have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Clairfont CT has a pool.
Does 2625 Clairfont CT have accessible units?
No, 2625 Clairfont CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Clairfont CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Clairfont CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2625 Clairfont CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity