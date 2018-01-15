All apartments in Cape Coral
2540 SW 26th PL

2540 Southwest 26th Place · (239) 673-9294
Location

2540 Southwest 26th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,557

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only.Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Waterside is a 3-bedroom, 2 bath home located on a gulf access canal. The den has been set up as a fourth bedroom complete with a queen size bed.This home is a large & airy home that features a family room with volume ceilings overlooking the lanai. The kitchen opens to family room to allow conversation to flow easily throughout the main living area, and features a large breakfast bar. The family room opens to the heated pool & lanai where you can relax in Florida sunshine.There is also a formal living room that opens to the lanai. This home will definitely bring the outdoors in with all of the natural light that enters the home through the both sets of sliding doors.The master suite offers a King-size bed, a flat-screen TV, & a large bathroom with a beautiful tub, cabinets with two individual sinks, & a walk-in shower. Walk directly from the master bedroom through the wide glass slider doors into the lanai and enjoy a dip in the heated pool. What a delight! The two guest bedrooms and den are on the other side of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 SW 26th PL have any available units?
2540 SW 26th PL has a unit available for $6,557 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2540 SW 26th PL currently offering any rent specials?
2540 SW 26th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 SW 26th PL pet-friendly?
No, 2540 SW 26th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2540 SW 26th PL offer parking?
No, 2540 SW 26th PL does not offer parking.
Does 2540 SW 26th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 SW 26th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 SW 26th PL have a pool?
Yes, 2540 SW 26th PL has a pool.
Does 2540 SW 26th PL have accessible units?
No, 2540 SW 26th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 SW 26th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 SW 26th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 SW 26th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 SW 26th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
