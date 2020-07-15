242 SW 34th TER

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located in Cape Coral. This home features tile and laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, blinds on windows, ceiling fans, shower only in master bathroom, tub/shower combo in second bath, screened lanai on rear of home, and fenced yard. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. If the animal is a service or ESA, the pet fees and rents do not apply.