Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:40 PM

242 SW 34th TER

242 Southwest 34th Terrace · (239) 309-4978
Location

242 Southwest 34th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located in Cape Coral. This home features tile and laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, blinds on windows, ceiling fans, shower only in master bathroom, tub/shower combo in second bath, screened lanai on rear of home, and fenced yard. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. If the animal is a service or ESA, the pet fees and rents do not apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 SW 34th TER have any available units?
242 SW 34th TER has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 SW 34th TER have?
Some of 242 SW 34th TER's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 SW 34th TER currently offering any rent specials?
242 SW 34th TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 SW 34th TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 SW 34th TER is pet friendly.
Does 242 SW 34th TER offer parking?
No, 242 SW 34th TER does not offer parking.
Does 242 SW 34th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 SW 34th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 SW 34th TER have a pool?
No, 242 SW 34th TER does not have a pool.
Does 242 SW 34th TER have accessible units?
No, 242 SW 34th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 242 SW 34th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 SW 34th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
