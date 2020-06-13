143 Apartments for rent in Tice, FL

/
Tice
1 Unit Available
355-6 Royal Palm Park Rd.
355 Royal Palm Park Rd, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796749)
Tice
1 Unit Available
4432 East Riverside Drive
4432 East Riverside Drive, Tice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
$1200 for UN-furnished OR $1350 fully furnished. Both options include lawn service. Private oversized corner lot with circular drive and large carport. Caloosahatchee River across the street.
Tice
1 Unit Available
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
Results within 1 mile of Tice
1 Unit Available
218 Georgia AVE
218 Georgia Avenue, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage home is located in Fort Myers convenient to I-75. This home features tile and laminate wood flooring, ceiling fans, blinds on windows, washer and dryer hookups in garage, screened lanai, and fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
4369 Cypress LN
4369 Cypress Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful views from this River Front Rental!! The home sits on almost 2 acres along the Caloosahatchee River and features 2 Bed 2 Bath with Den/Office located in East Fort Myers only minutes to downtown Ft Myers River District.
1 Unit Available
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Tice
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
216 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
47 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
74 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
3635 Pine Oak Cir. #101
3635 Pine Oak Cir 101, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1535 sqft
3635 Pine Oak Cir. #101 Available 07/15/20 Coming soon ! Townhome in Forest Lakes - Showing by appointment 24 hours notice; tenant occupied until 6/30. Beautiful town home at Forest Lakes gated community.
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
1 Unit Available
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop 501, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
The Cove off of Six Mile Cypress! - Located off of Six Mile Cypress. This first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offers 1118 square feet of living area with brand new carpet throughout. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
3120 Douglas Ave.
3120 Douglas Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1794 sqft
5/2 off Palm Beach Blvd. Now available! - Come see this large 5 bedroom home off of Palm Beach Blvd. Pets welcome with approval. Wont last long. Call today!! No Cats Allowed (RLNE4099389)
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
3706 Broadway APT 14
3706 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
987 sqft
- Lease with option to purchase - 100% of rent back. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you. Minimum option required before move-IN: $9,000.
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
3650 Pine Oak Circle, 106
3650 Pine Oak Cir 106, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1447 sqft
Forest Lake Townhome - Charming two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with loft and one car garage is available now! Located in Forest Lake Townhomes off Metro Pkwy, this townhome will not last long.
1 Unit Available
1950 Ricardo Ave.
1950 Ricardo Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$3,000
2267 sqft
US-41 -Great Flex-space Commercial building !! - Property Id: 298887 Just off US-41 ! Commercial building with walk up office. This building could be used for so many different businesses.
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1064 N. Tamiami Tr. 91
1064 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice One Bed/One Bath Near Downtown! - Property Id: 293928 Great Community, great neighbors! This all inclusive apartment will be available 06/12/2020, we're accepting applications!!! Welcome to paradise, in a charming community on the stunning
