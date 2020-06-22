2329 NE 16th TER

Amenities

new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Brand New Home for Rent with all the upgrades and amenities one could wish for! Both sides are available to rent and each side has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This stunning new construction features a modern layout that includes stainless steel appliances, gray hues, screened-in lanai, pavers, and LED lighting. This duplex will soon be fenced in as another beautiful addition. Centrally located right off of the Pine Island Corridor, walking distance to several shops and restaurants. Call us today to view this hidden gem!