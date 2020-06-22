All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:01 PM

2329 NE 16th TER

2329 Northeast 16th Terrace · (239) 677-9033
Location

2329 Northeast 16th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New Home for Rent with all the upgrades and amenities one could wish for! Both sides are available to rent and each side has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This stunning new construction features a modern layout that includes stainless steel appliances, gray hues, screened-in lanai, pavers, and LED lighting. This duplex will soon be fenced in as another beautiful addition. Centrally located right off of the Pine Island Corridor, walking distance to several shops and restaurants. Call us today to view this hidden gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 NE 16th TER have any available units?
2329 NE 16th TER has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2329 NE 16th TER currently offering any rent specials?
2329 NE 16th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 NE 16th TER pet-friendly?
No, 2329 NE 16th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2329 NE 16th TER offer parking?
No, 2329 NE 16th TER does not offer parking.
Does 2329 NE 16th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 NE 16th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 NE 16th TER have a pool?
No, 2329 NE 16th TER does not have a pool.
Does 2329 NE 16th TER have accessible units?
No, 2329 NE 16th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 NE 16th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 NE 16th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 NE 16th TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 NE 16th TER does not have units with air conditioning.
