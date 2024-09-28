2024 SE 28th TER

Amenities

THIS IS FLORIDA LIVING AT IT'S FINEST! A gorgeous ANNUAL RENTAL on a South Exposure, Sailboat Access canal just off the Caloosahatchee River. This premier home offers an open floor plan, 14 foot ceilings, 3 bedroom + office, and 2.5 baths. The finishes are top-end and include granite countertops in kitchen and baths, jetted master tub, stainless steel appliances, tray ceilings, crown molding, French doors and wooden plantation shutters. Outside offers impact doors and windows, brick paver circular drive and pool surround, beautiful heated concrete pool and custom spa, outside kitchen and a 10,000# BOAT LIFT. Pool and lawn care are included in the rent. NO PETS will be considered by this owner. Lawn and pool care are included in the rental amount.