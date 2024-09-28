All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 2024 SE 28th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2024 SE 28th TER
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:04 PM

2024 SE 28th TER

2024 Southeast 28th Terrace · (239) 542-4965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2024 Southeast 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
THIS IS FLORIDA LIVING AT IT'S FINEST! A gorgeous ANNUAL RENTAL on a South Exposure, Sailboat Access canal just off the Caloosahatchee River. This premier home offers an open floor plan, 14 foot ceilings, 3 bedroom + office, and 2.5 baths. The finishes are top-end and include granite countertops in kitchen and baths, jetted master tub, stainless steel appliances, tray ceilings, crown molding, French doors and wooden plantation shutters. Outside offers impact doors and windows, brick paver circular drive and pool surround, beautiful heated concrete pool and custom spa, outside kitchen and a 10,000# BOAT LIFT. Pool and lawn care are included in the rent. NO PETS will be considered by this owner. Lawn and pool care are included in the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 SE 28th TER have any available units?
2024 SE 28th TER has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 SE 28th TER have?
Some of 2024 SE 28th TER's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 SE 28th TER currently offering any rent specials?
2024 SE 28th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 SE 28th TER pet-friendly?
No, 2024 SE 28th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2024 SE 28th TER offer parking?
No, 2024 SE 28th TER does not offer parking.
Does 2024 SE 28th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 SE 28th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 SE 28th TER have a pool?
Yes, 2024 SE 28th TER has a pool.
Does 2024 SE 28th TER have accessible units?
No, 2024 SE 28th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 SE 28th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 SE 28th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2024 SE 28th TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity