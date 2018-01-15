All apartments in Cape Coral
1848 Concordia Lake CIR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

1848 Concordia Lake CIR

1848 Concordia Lake Circle · (239) 458-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1848 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 909 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants. It is an upstairs unit so there is no one above you to make noise. The bedrooms are split for privacy. It offers upgraded cabinets and granite countertops and new flooring. A large living and dining area and a screened lanai. Community has a beautiful zero edge pool with lots of seating both sunny and shaded. It also offers a clubhouse and gym. The center of the community is a large lake surrounded by sidewalks perfect for exercising, running or walking. Best of all cable (TV not internet), water, sewer, trash removal are all included. The ONLY monthly bill you pay is your electric! Two vehicles are allowed, one must be in the garage. Please DO NOT APPLY if you have CREDIT or BACKGROUND PROBLEMS. The application, background and credit check fees are NON REFUNDABLE! Please note: Community does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Concordia Lake CIR have any available units?
1848 Concordia Lake CIR has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Concordia Lake CIR have?
Some of 1848 Concordia Lake CIR's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Concordia Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Concordia Lake CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Concordia Lake CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Concordia Lake CIR is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Concordia Lake CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Concordia Lake CIR does offer parking.
Does 1848 Concordia Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Concordia Lake CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Concordia Lake CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1848 Concordia Lake CIR has a pool.
Does 1848 Concordia Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 1848 Concordia Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Concordia Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Concordia Lake CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
