1848 Concordia Lake CIR

Concordia is a wonderful community in the NE Cape within walking distance to shopping and dining. Publix grocery is next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage unit is pristine and just waiting for new tenants. It is an upstairs unit so there is no one above you to make noise. The bedrooms are split for privacy. It offers upgraded cabinets and granite countertops and new flooring. A large living and dining area and a screened lanai. Community has a beautiful zero edge pool with lots of seating both sunny and shaded. It also offers a clubhouse and gym. The center of the community is a large lake surrounded by sidewalks perfect for exercising, running or walking. Best of all cable (TV not internet), water, sewer, trash removal are all included. The ONLY monthly bill you pay is your electric! Two vehicles are allowed, one must be in the garage. Please DO NOT APPLY if you have CREDIT or BACKGROUND PROBLEMS. The application, background and credit check fees are NON REFUNDABLE! Please note: Community does not allow pets.