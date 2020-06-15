1808 Beach PKY

Amenities

What a DEAL!! $1400 includes cable, internet, water and partial electric!! Tropical gulf-access condo with boat dock & lift bring your BOAT!! Waiting for new tenant to enjoy!! This condo is a spacious 2/2 with serene views of the saltwater canal, perfect for watching the boats go by or catching glimpses of the marine life! Fully furnished, comfortable and well equipped with everything you need to just step inside and start enjoying the Florida lifestyle!! Very convenient location, close to everything the Cape has to offer and is available beginning June 1st,2020 until Dec 31st!!! Will consider shorter term rentals as well. Hurry before its too late......call for your private showing today!