All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1808 Beach PKY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1808 Beach PKY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:50 PM

1808 Beach PKY

1808 Beach Parkway · (913) 226-1876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1808 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
What a DEAL!! $1400 includes cable, internet, water and partial electric!! Tropical gulf-access condo with boat dock & lift bring your BOAT!! Waiting for new tenant to enjoy!! This condo is a spacious 2/2 with serene views of the saltwater canal, perfect for watching the boats go by or catching glimpses of the marine life! Fully furnished, comfortable and well equipped with everything you need to just step inside and start enjoying the Florida lifestyle!! Very convenient location, close to everything the Cape has to offer and is available beginning June 1st,2020 until Dec 31st!!! Will consider shorter term rentals as well. Hurry before its too late......call for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Beach PKY have any available units?
1808 Beach PKY has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1808 Beach PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Beach PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Beach PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Beach PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1808 Beach PKY offer parking?
No, 1808 Beach PKY does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Beach PKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Beach PKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Beach PKY have a pool?
No, 1808 Beach PKY does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Beach PKY have accessible units?
No, 1808 Beach PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Beach PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Beach PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Beach PKY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Beach PKY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1808 Beach PKY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity