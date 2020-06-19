All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1800 NW 12th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1800 NW 12th TER
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:20 AM

1800 NW 12th TER

1800 Northwest 12th Terrace · (239) 220-6387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1800 Northwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Mariner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming NW home ready to be leased. This homes' open kitchen / great room plan with cathedral ceiling lends an
airy yet quaint feel. The tiled kitchen is equipped with microwave, dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. In addition to the three carpeted
bedrooms, there a den featured on the left when entering. Outfitted with French doors, this room makes for the perfect get-away, office,
study, family or reading room. The wood-like flooring in the main living area provides a durable, clean and sheen look. Great access to
community amenities and Fort Myers via Chiquita Blvd and Diplomat Pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 NW 12th TER have any available units?
1800 NW 12th TER has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 NW 12th TER have?
Some of 1800 NW 12th TER's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 NW 12th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1800 NW 12th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 NW 12th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1800 NW 12th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1800 NW 12th TER offer parking?
No, 1800 NW 12th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1800 NW 12th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 NW 12th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 NW 12th TER have a pool?
No, 1800 NW 12th TER does not have a pool.
Does 1800 NW 12th TER have accessible units?
No, 1800 NW 12th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 NW 12th TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 NW 12th TER has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1800 NW 12th TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity