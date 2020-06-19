1800 NW 12th TER

Amenities
Charming NW home ready to be leased. This homes' open kitchen / great room plan with cathedral ceiling lends an
airy yet quaint feel. The tiled kitchen is equipped with microwave, dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. In addition to the three carpeted
bedrooms, there a den featured on the left when entering. Outfitted with French doors, this room makes for the perfect get-away, office,
study, family or reading room. The wood-like flooring in the main living area provides a durable, clean and sheen look. Great access to
community amenities and Fort Myers via Chiquita Blvd and Diplomat Pkwy.