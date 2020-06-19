1800 NW 12th TER

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming NW home ready to be leased. This homes' open kitchen / great room plan with cathedral ceiling lends an

airy yet quaint feel. The tiled kitchen is equipped with microwave, dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. In addition to the three carpeted

bedrooms, there a den featured on the left when entering. Outfitted with French doors, this room makes for the perfect get-away, office,

study, family or reading room. The wood-like flooring in the main living area provides a durable, clean and sheen look. Great access to

community amenities and Fort Myers via Chiquita Blvd and Diplomat Pkwy.