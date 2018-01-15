All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1759 SE 46th ST

1759 Southeast 46th Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

1759 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,839

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Location, Location, Location, plus unmatched Florida estate lifestyle. Villa Maddalena is a very distinct Gulf access home in the very desirable area of Southeast Cape Coral. A 3-minute boat ride will take you to the Caloosahatchee River. From there you will continue to the nearby Gulf of Mexico with many pristine beaches and hidden island coves. And by car you will drive in less than 5 minutes to downtown Cape Coral, where you will find an abundance of stores, restaurants and bars or crossing the Cape Coral Bridge (lower bridge) on your way to the beaches of Sanibel and Ft. Myers Beach.This high-end 3-story 4,768 sq.ft. vacation home offers 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is large enough to easily accommodate either 1 large family, or 2 families or even up to 5 couples. All rooms feature first class furniture and area typical decorations. A total of 6 TVs are placed throughout the house. The large furnished gourmet kitchen has wood cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 SE 46th ST have any available units?
1759 SE 46th ST has a unit available for $11,839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1759 SE 46th ST have?
Some of 1759 SE 46th ST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 SE 46th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1759 SE 46th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 SE 46th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1759 SE 46th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1759 SE 46th ST offer parking?
Yes, 1759 SE 46th ST does offer parking.
Does 1759 SE 46th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 SE 46th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 SE 46th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1759 SE 46th ST has a pool.
Does 1759 SE 46th ST have accessible units?
No, 1759 SE 46th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 SE 46th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1759 SE 46th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
