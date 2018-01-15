1759 SE 46th ST

Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Location, Location, Location, plus unmatched Florida estate lifestyle. Villa Maddalena is a very distinct Gulf access home in the very desirable area of Southeast Cape Coral. A 3-minute boat ride will take you to the Caloosahatchee River. From there you will continue to the nearby Gulf of Mexico with many pristine beaches and hidden island coves. And by car you will drive in less than 5 minutes to downtown Cape Coral, where you will find an abundance of stores, restaurants and bars or crossing the Cape Coral Bridge (lower bridge) on your way to the beaches of Sanibel and Ft. Myers Beach.This high-end 3-story 4,768 sq.ft. vacation home offers 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is large enough to easily accommodate either 1 large family, or 2 families or even up to 5 couples. All rooms feature first class furniture and area typical decorations. A total of 6 TVs are placed throughout the house. The large furnished gourmet kitchen has wood cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.