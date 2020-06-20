All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1734 Savona Point CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1734 Savona Point CIR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:44 PM

1734 Savona Point CIR

1734 Savona Parkway · (239) 822-2748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1734 Savona Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a look at the Jamaica! This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the new community of The Cape at Savona surpasses the commonly established standards for luxury residential living—at remarkably affordable rates. Our community amenities are intentionally designed to be both practical and useful on a daily basis, as well as sumptuously indulgent and life-enhancing for you, your family and pets. Every floor plan offers abundant space and sumptuous design features including Contemporary Open Design, Granite Countertops, Modern Island Kitchen with Dining Bar, Under-Cabinet Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-In Tile Showers, Walk-in Closets, 9' Ceilings, Washer and Dryer and much more! These apartments promise an abundance of privacy and peace of mind with state-of-the-art security and exquisite natural surroundings. Whether you’re looking to rent an apartment or a condo in Cape Coral, you wont find a home more comfortable, convenient, and thoughtful than The Cape at Savona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Savona Point CIR have any available units?
1734 Savona Point CIR has a unit available for $1,639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Savona Point CIR have?
Some of 1734 Savona Point CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Savona Point CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Savona Point CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Savona Point CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 Savona Point CIR is pet friendly.
Does 1734 Savona Point CIR offer parking?
No, 1734 Savona Point CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Savona Point CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 Savona Point CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Savona Point CIR have a pool?
No, 1734 Savona Point CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Savona Point CIR have accessible units?
No, 1734 Savona Point CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Savona Point CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 Savona Point CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1734 Savona Point CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity