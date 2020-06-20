1734 Savona Point CIR

Amenities

Take a look at the Jamaica! This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the new community of The Cape at Savona surpasses the commonly established standards for luxury residential living—at remarkably affordable rates. Our community amenities are intentionally designed to be both practical and useful on a daily basis, as well as sumptuously indulgent and life-enhancing for you, your family and pets. Every floor plan offers abundant space and sumptuous design features including Contemporary Open Design, Granite Countertops, Modern Island Kitchen with Dining Bar, Under-Cabinet Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-In Tile Showers, Walk-in Closets, 9' Ceilings, Washer and Dryer and much more! These apartments promise an abundance of privacy and peace of mind with state-of-the-art security and exquisite natural surroundings. Whether you’re looking to rent an apartment or a condo in Cape Coral, you wont find a home more comfortable, convenient, and thoughtful than The Cape at Savona.