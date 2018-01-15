All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1713 Beach PKY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1713 Beach PKY
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

1713 Beach PKY

1713 Beach Parkway · (239) 466-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1713 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Sailors Cove, located off Del Prado Blvd. between Cape Coral Parkway and Veterans Pkwy. This second floor waterfront beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has offers direct access to the river and gulf. Spacious open tiled floor plan with large gourmet kitchen with wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless appliances. The living dining areas open through large slider to a spectacular screened lanai overlooking the wide canal, boat docks and community pool and spa. Master suite and bath has dual sinks, walk-in closet and shower. This unit comes with gated and under building secured parking as well as elevator access to unit floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Beach PKY have any available units?
1713 Beach PKY has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Beach PKY have?
Some of 1713 Beach PKY's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Beach PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Beach PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Beach PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Beach PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1713 Beach PKY offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Beach PKY does offer parking.
Does 1713 Beach PKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Beach PKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Beach PKY have a pool?
Yes, 1713 Beach PKY has a pool.
Does 1713 Beach PKY have accessible units?
No, 1713 Beach PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Beach PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Beach PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1713 Beach PKY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity