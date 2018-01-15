1713 Beach PKY

Amenities

Welcome to Sailors Cove, located off Del Prado Blvd. between Cape Coral Parkway and Veterans Pkwy. This second floor waterfront beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has offers direct access to the river and gulf. Spacious open tiled floor plan with large gourmet kitchen with wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless appliances. The living dining areas open through large slider to a spectacular screened lanai overlooking the wide canal, boat docks and community pool and spa. Master suite and bath has dual sinks, walk-in closet and shower. This unit comes with gated and under building secured parking as well as elevator access to unit floor.