Cape Coral, FL
1707 SE 8th PL
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:12 AM

1707 SE 8th PL

1707 Southeast 8th Place · (239) 470-3987
Location

1707 Southeast 8th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished - Turn Key
Available for Weekly and Monthly rentals **Summertime Special Rates! Call Today!!
Fresh and Updated! Enjoy this terrific floor plan that plays to the pool and lanai area. Sunset Palms pool home has an incredible master suite which includes a king size bed, walk in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower/toilet room. The second and third bedrooms includes queen beds along with a closet and dresser. The home has a great open floor plan with a family room, kitchen, dining area, game table and bar stools for snacks in the kitchen. The family room opens up to a screened in pool with a lanai which includes a grill, seating for 4 and tanning areas. The home also includes Wi-fi, cable and a washer/dryer. Book your getaway today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 SE 8th PL have any available units?
1707 SE 8th PL has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 SE 8th PL have?
Some of 1707 SE 8th PL's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 SE 8th PL currently offering any rent specials?
1707 SE 8th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 SE 8th PL pet-friendly?
No, 1707 SE 8th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1707 SE 8th PL offer parking?
No, 1707 SE 8th PL does not offer parking.
Does 1707 SE 8th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 SE 8th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 SE 8th PL have a pool?
Yes, 1707 SE 8th PL has a pool.
Does 1707 SE 8th PL have accessible units?
No, 1707 SE 8th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 SE 8th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 SE 8th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
