1707 SE 8th PL

Amenities
Fully Furnished - Turn Key
Available for Weekly and Monthly rentals **Summertime Special Rates! Call Today!!
Fresh and Updated! Enjoy this terrific floor plan that plays to the pool and lanai area. Sunset Palms pool home has an incredible master suite which includes a king size bed, walk in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower/toilet room. The second and third bedrooms includes queen beds along with a closet and dresser. The home has a great open floor plan with a family room, kitchen, dining area, game table and bar stools for snacks in the kitchen. The family room opens up to a screened in pool with a lanai which includes a grill, seating for 4 and tanning areas. The home also includes Wi-fi, cable and a washer/dryer. Book your getaway today!