Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1538 SW 49th ST

1538 Southwest 49th Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1538 Southwest 49th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,279

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Cassina is a beautiful, classic Florida style vacation home. It is located in a quiet yet very convenient location in the desirable south west of Cape Coral and has been recently renovated. Within walking distance you can reach a shopping center, two pharmacies, a post office, two banks and a wealth of different restaurants in just a few minutes. The popular Cape Harbor Marina with its stylish boutiques, prestigious restaurants and the luxury yacht harbor is just a 3-minute drive away. The house has 3 cozy furnished bedrooms (1 king and 2 queen beds) all equipped with TV and two bathrooms, a fully equipped, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, an adjacent dining room area and a comfortably furnished living room with a large flat-screen TV and DVD player. Villa Cassina offers also free WiFi. Step out of the living room directly into the south-facing lanai and enjoy the electrically heated saltwater pool, relax in the warm Florida sunshine or wrap up a barbecue party (gas grill is on the lanai) for your family or friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 SW 49th ST have any available units?
1538 SW 49th ST has a unit available for $3,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 SW 49th ST have?
Some of 1538 SW 49th ST's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 SW 49th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1538 SW 49th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 SW 49th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1538 SW 49th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1538 SW 49th ST offer parking?
No, 1538 SW 49th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1538 SW 49th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 SW 49th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 SW 49th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1538 SW 49th ST has a pool.
Does 1538 SW 49th ST have accessible units?
No, 1538 SW 49th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 SW 49th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 SW 49th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
