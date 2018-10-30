1538 SW 49th ST

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Cassina is a beautiful, classic Florida style vacation home. It is located in a quiet yet very convenient location in the desirable south west of Cape Coral and has been recently renovated. Within walking distance you can reach a shopping center, two pharmacies, a post office, two banks and a wealth of different restaurants in just a few minutes. The popular Cape Harbor Marina with its stylish boutiques, prestigious restaurants and the luxury yacht harbor is just a 3-minute drive away. The house has 3 cozy furnished bedrooms (1 king and 2 queen beds) all equipped with TV and two bathrooms, a fully equipped, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, an adjacent dining room area and a comfortably furnished living room with a large flat-screen TV and DVD player. Villa Cassina offers also free WiFi. Step out of the living room directly into the south-facing lanai and enjoy the electrically heated saltwater pool, relax in the warm Florida sunshine or wrap up a barbecue party (gas grill is on the lanai) for your family or friends.