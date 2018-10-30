All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1513 NE 15th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1513 NE 15th TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

1513 NE 15th TER

1513 Northeast 15th Terrace · (239) 333-7125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1513 Northeast 15th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
media room
Turnkey Home!!
Centrally located near Del Prado and Pine Island Rd for fast commute to Ft. Myers with plenty of shops, restaurants, movie theaters and more. Enjoy a fenced yard, tastefully decorated beach decor and furnishings throughout. Bedrooms offer: 2 queen and 2 twin beds plus air mattress. Exterior features include: Screened Lanai with a bbq grill and a large, private fenced yard. Super cozy and inviting! This home will be available in March 5, 2020. Also Available Annually for terms of 6+ months . Pet friendly and welcome!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 NE 15th TER have any available units?
1513 NE 15th TER has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1513 NE 15th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1513 NE 15th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 NE 15th TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 NE 15th TER is pet friendly.
Does 1513 NE 15th TER offer parking?
No, 1513 NE 15th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1513 NE 15th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 NE 15th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 NE 15th TER have a pool?
No, 1513 NE 15th TER does not have a pool.
Does 1513 NE 15th TER have accessible units?
No, 1513 NE 15th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 NE 15th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 NE 15th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 NE 15th TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 NE 15th TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1513 NE 15th TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity