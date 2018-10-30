1513 NE 15th TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill media room

Centrally located near Del Prado and Pine Island Rd for fast commute to Ft. Myers with plenty of shops, restaurants, movie theaters and more. Enjoy a fenced yard, tastefully decorated beach decor and furnishings throughout. Bedrooms offer: 2 queen and 2 twin beds plus air mattress. Exterior features include: Screened Lanai with a bbq grill and a large, private fenced yard. Super cozy and inviting! This home will be available in March 5, 2020. Also Available Annually for terms of 6+ months . Pet friendly and welcome!.