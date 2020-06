Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Manatee is located on a Gulf access canal in the quiet south east of Cape Coral & offers a relaxed & cozy atmosphere on 2,000 SF living area.The porch/lanai is oriented to the south & therefore offers sunbathers ideal conditions to work on their desired, tropical tan & admire the colorful Florida sunsets.Lush palm trees & ornamental shrubs are creating privacy in the pool/lanai area.From the entrance of the house you walk right into the den with its comfortable recliner chairs.The master bedroom offers you a King-size bed & has direct access to the lanai; adjacent is a large bathroom with shower, two separate sinks & separate bathtub.Between the Master suite and the fully equipped kitchen is a charming dining area. On the other side of the kitchen is a lovely breakfast table for four. The other two guest bedrooms featuring a Queen and two Twin beds and two bathrooms are at the opposite side of the house.