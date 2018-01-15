All apartments in Cape Coral
1404 SE 35TH ST
1404 SE 35TH ST

1404 Southeast 35th Street · (239) 770-6416
Location

1404 Southeast 35th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1883 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
*****SEASONAL RENTAL******
POOL Home Features;
Large Lanai with Solar Heated Pool * Outside Shower * BBQ Grill * Close to ALL Shopping * 30 Minutes to Beaches * (2) Queen Beds * (2) Twins * Pull Out Twin with Full Mattress * Sleeps 8 * Large Open Kitchen * Lots of room to VACATION! * Just bring your tooth brush * ALL Tile * Small Pets OK (With Approval) & $250 Deposit. * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA
Fees;
Application Fee $50 * Cleaning Fee $250 * Security Deposit $1000 (Will be mailed out after Inspection at move out) *
BEDROOMS
3 Bed
BATHROOMS
2 Bath
SIZE
1883
DESCRIPTION
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 SE 35TH ST have any available units?
1404 SE 35TH ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 SE 35TH ST have?
Some of 1404 SE 35TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 SE 35TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1404 SE 35TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 SE 35TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 SE 35TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1404 SE 35TH ST offer parking?
No, 1404 SE 35TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1404 SE 35TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 SE 35TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 SE 35TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 1404 SE 35TH ST has a pool.
Does 1404 SE 35TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1404 SE 35TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 SE 35TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 SE 35TH ST has units with dishwashers.
