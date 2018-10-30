132 El Dorado PKY W

Amenities

Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home. Just minutes to the Caloosahatchee River. Beautifully renovated home with the great open floor plan. Granite countertops, high-end appliances, tile floors throughout. Master bedroom has a king size bed with a TV, Guest Bedroom 1- two twin beds, Guest Bedroom 2 - King size bed. Screened lanai pool area has a solar screening on partial to provide shade. Large pool overlooks dock with 10,000 boat lift available for use with additional fee. Close to Rotary Park, Tarpon Point Marina, Westin Hotel, bicycle paths and plenty to do. This is the perfect location for the perfect VACATION! The garage will hold one vehicle. NO PETS April - December nightly rentals are available minimum 7 days - $95 - 150 a night depending on the time of year. Please call to determine price and time of stay; Security Dep. $1000, tax 11.5%, exit cleaning fee $225, Lease fee $100