Cape Coral, FL
132 El Dorado PKY W
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:05 PM

132 El Dorado PKY W

132 El Dorado Parkway West · (239) 810-9212
Location

132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 -
Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home. Just minutes to the Caloosahatchee River. Beautifully renovated home with the great open floor plan. Granite countertops, high-end appliances, tile floors throughout. Master bedroom has a king size bed with a TV, Guest Bedroom 1- two twin beds, Guest Bedroom 2 - King size bed. Screened lanai pool area has a solar screening on partial to provide shade. Large pool overlooks dock with 10,000 boat lift available for use with additional fee. Close to Rotary Park, Tarpon Point Marina, Westin Hotel, bicycle paths and plenty to do. This is the perfect location for the perfect VACATION! The garage will hold one vehicle. NO PETS April - December nightly rentals are available minimum 7 days - $95 - 150 a night depending on the time of year. Please call to determine price and time of stay; Security Dep. $1000, tax 11.5%, exit cleaning fee $225, Lease fee $100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 El Dorado PKY W have any available units?
132 El Dorado PKY W has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 El Dorado PKY W have?
Some of 132 El Dorado PKY W's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 El Dorado PKY W currently offering any rent specials?
132 El Dorado PKY W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 El Dorado PKY W pet-friendly?
No, 132 El Dorado PKY W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 132 El Dorado PKY W offer parking?
Yes, 132 El Dorado PKY W does offer parking.
Does 132 El Dorado PKY W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 El Dorado PKY W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 El Dorado PKY W have a pool?
Yes, 132 El Dorado PKY W has a pool.
Does 132 El Dorado PKY W have accessible units?
No, 132 El Dorado PKY W does not have accessible units.
Does 132 El Dorado PKY W have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 El Dorado PKY W does not have units with dishwashers.
