BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise. The fully equipped kitchen features granite countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite with flat screen TV, large walk in closet and private bath. The screened corner balcony has entrances from both the Living area or Master Suite-perfect for having your morning coffee or enjoying your evening beverage! The Guest bedroom and bath are also as nicely decorated and appointed as the rest of this home. This condo also features a separate laundry/utility room with full size washer/dryer and storage closet. You have an assigned carport for parking and an extra exterior storage closet. The community is beautifully landscaped and a community pool steps from your door. From the moment you enter you feel a warm peaceful welcome. You will not want to leave anytime soon with these waterviews! Centrally located to all that Cape Coral and Lee County has to offer. Ninety day minimum stay per condo rules. Rented Jan-Mar 2020