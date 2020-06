Amenities

recently renovated pool media room

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider a annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Sunny Dream is a vacation home that will give you a comfortable feeling the minute you arrive. It is located close to shopping & all the great restaurants Cape Coral, nearby North Fort Myers & Fort Myers have to offer. You are only a short ride away from local movie theaters, Cape Coral's Sun Splash Water Park & many other local attractions. The home itself has a nice open floor plan with a large living room & dining room area that offers a gorgeous water view out back. The bright ceiling high rooms give this vacation villa an airy and friendly atmosphere. The beautiful fully equipped gourmet kitchen has upgraded appliances. Serve a quick breakfast at the breakfast bar, prepare dinner for the family or entertain a party of friends. Here you can do it all. The master bedroom features a king-size bed & private access to the lanai & has a TV for you to enjoy. The attached master bathroom features a walk-in shower & a double-sink vanity. The first guest bedroom has a king-size bed & offers sliding doors to access the lanai. The second guest bedroom features two twin beds.