1149 SW 37th ST

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This home is located on a freshwater canal in quiet South West Cape Coral and offers 2,100 SF of living area. The 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath was built in 2015. The screened lanai with heated pool faces the freshwater canal. From the entrance of the home you walk right into the great room with a large flat screen TV. There is a beautiful dining area next to the full equipped kitchen with two islands and an adjacent breakfast nook. The master suite with direct lanai access features a king sized bed, flat screen TV and a walk in closet. The master bath has two sinks, over sized mirrors and a walk-through shower. The other two bedrooms both have Queen size beds, flat screen TVs and a share a bathroom. A third bathroom is right off the kitchen and can be accessed from the lanai. The office has been transformed into a fourth sleeping area with a full-size bed. It also offers a desk for those who need to get a little work done. The den has a comfortable couch, which can be transformed into a sleeper sofa for the unexpected guest.