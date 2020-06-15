All apartments in Cape Coral
1149 SW 37th ST

1149 Southwest 37th Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

1149 Southwest 37th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,371

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This home is located on a freshwater canal in quiet South West Cape Coral and offers 2,100 SF of living area. The 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath was built in 2015. The screened lanai with heated pool faces the freshwater canal. From the entrance of the home you walk right into the great room with a large flat screen TV. There is a beautiful dining area next to the full equipped kitchen with two islands and an adjacent breakfast nook. The master suite with direct lanai access features a king sized bed, flat screen TV and a walk in closet. The master bath has two sinks, over sized mirrors and a walk-through shower. The other two bedrooms both have Queen size beds, flat screen TVs and a share a bathroom. A third bathroom is right off the kitchen and can be accessed from the lanai. The office has been transformed into a fourth sleeping area with a full-size bed. It also offers a desk for those who need to get a little work done. The den has a comfortable couch, which can be transformed into a sleeper sofa for the unexpected guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 SW 37th ST have any available units?
1149 SW 37th ST has a unit available for $4,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1149 SW 37th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1149 SW 37th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 SW 37th ST pet-friendly?
No, 1149 SW 37th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1149 SW 37th ST offer parking?
No, 1149 SW 37th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1149 SW 37th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 SW 37th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 SW 37th ST have a pool?
Yes, 1149 SW 37th ST has a pool.
Does 1149 SW 37th ST have accessible units?
No, 1149 SW 37th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 SW 37th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1149 SW 37th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 SW 37th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1149 SW 37th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
