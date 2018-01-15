All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:58 AM

1121 Van Loon Commons CIR

1121 Van Loon Commons Circle · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove all furnishings leaving only the appliances upon request for the same rate, either option! This end unit features more windows & light than inside units, a wet bar in the dining room, upgrades to the kitchen, all warranted kitchen & laundry appliances, covered parking and a screened lanai! Basic cable, trash and amenity access included! Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, spa/hot tub, billiards and fitness room! No pets and no smoking permitted. AVAILABLE NOW!

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR have any available units?
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR have?
Some of 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR does offer parking.
Does 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR has a pool.
Does 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR have accessible units?
No, 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Van Loon Commons CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
