1121 Van Loon Commons CIR

Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub

Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove all furnishings leaving only the appliances upon request for the same rate, either option! This end unit features more windows & light than inside units, a wet bar in the dining room, upgrades to the kitchen, all warranted kitchen & laundry appliances, covered parking and a screened lanai! Basic cable, trash and amenity access included! Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, spa/hot tub, billiards and fitness room! No pets and no smoking permitted. AVAILABLE NOW!



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.