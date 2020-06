Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers. Sorry no pets! Within minutes of waterfront dining restaurants and shopping, golf courses within 15 minutes of the the property, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Beach just a 30 mins away. A true place to kick back and relax enjoying the Florida weather. The property can be rented Monthly or annually and furnished or unfurnished.