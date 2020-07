Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly hot tub

2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 48511



Rare opportunity for those looking to rent. An absolute bargain in Cape Coral.



25% less than the average price per square foot.



The first-floor unit is perfect for seniors and those looking for convenient move-ins. Quiet location nestled away in the corner of the property.



This is a huge value, provided by a private owner in a condominium community. Pets must be certified as service animals or emotional support. Applicants are expected to be long term and with references from their prior landlords. First month's rent and security is expected on lease start date.



Approved applicants are eligible for reductions based upon automatic ACH withdrawal of rent.

Application fees are paid by the owner. Holding deposits are $500 and refundable.



