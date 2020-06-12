All apartments in Cape Canaveral
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

266 Tin Roof Avenue

266 Tin Roof Avenue · (321) 458-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't pass up the opportunity for elegant beach living in this gorgeous like new townhome!! Tiled foyer entry leads to generous living area with soaring ceilings with recessed lighting, sure to complement your furnishings and art. Gourmet kitchen with sleek almond appliances and corian breakfast bar, deep oak cabinets and corian counters. 18'' Tile in Family room and master suite downstairs. Newer Frontload Washing machine. Elegant bathrooms w/cherry cabinets & granite counters. Master Suite on ground floor. Upstairs landing is large enough for office or guest parlor. Brick pave red driveway. Great location near Port Canaveral and beaches, local amenities and attractions, Patrick AFB, Kennedy Space Center, and just a short drive to Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Tin Roof Avenue have any available units?
266 Tin Roof Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 266 Tin Roof Avenue have?
Some of 266 Tin Roof Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Tin Roof Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
266 Tin Roof Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Tin Roof Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 266 Tin Roof Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 266 Tin Roof Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 266 Tin Roof Avenue does offer parking.
Does 266 Tin Roof Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Tin Roof Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Tin Roof Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 266 Tin Roof Avenue has a pool.
Does 266 Tin Roof Avenue have accessible units?
No, 266 Tin Roof Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Tin Roof Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Tin Roof Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Tin Roof Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Tin Roof Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
