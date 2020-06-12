266 Tin Roof Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Don't pass up the opportunity for elegant beach living in this gorgeous like new townhome!! Tiled foyer entry leads to generous living area with soaring ceilings with recessed lighting, sure to complement your furnishings and art. Gourmet kitchen with sleek almond appliances and corian breakfast bar, deep oak cabinets and corian counters. 18'' Tile in Family room and master suite downstairs. Newer Frontload Washing machine. Elegant bathrooms w/cherry cabinets & granite counters. Master Suite on ground floor. Upstairs landing is large enough for office or guest parlor. Brick pave red driveway. Great location near Port Canaveral and beaches, local amenities and attractions, Patrick AFB, Kennedy Space Center, and just a short drive to Orlando.